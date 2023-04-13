Disturbing video shows Cadillac flip 11-year-old boy into air, flee scene in Santa Ana

Santa Ana police are looking for the driver of a Cadillac who struck an 11-year-old boy, flipping him into the air, and fled the scene.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Disturbing video shows an 11-year-old boy being flipped into the air during a hit-and-run in Santa Ana.

Police are asking for help finding the driver of the vehicle - described as an older black Cadillac DeVille with dark tinted windows and chrome rims - that struck the boy and kept driving.

The incident happened the afternoon of March 29 in the 700 block of South Birch Street.

Two boys, who are cousins, were trying to run across the residential street when the Cadillac struck one, flipping him up into the air. The car keeps driving without slowing down or checking on the status of the boy.

Family members told Eyewitness News the boys take the same walk home every day and that they got startled by a barking dog, causing them to run into the street.

The boy's mother, who did not wish to speak to ABC7 on camera, said her son was taken to the hospital and was treated for minor bruises and scrapes. His cousin wasn't injured. The boy who was struck has since returned to school.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Ana police at 714-245-8228.