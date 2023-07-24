Video shows burglary crew ransack Hollywood market, saw ATM in half

A trio of suspects ransacked the Hollywood store, stole cigarettes and expensive liquor and sawed open an ATM.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic video shows burglars break through the security gate of a store in Hollywood, ransack the inside and even saw an ATM in half.

The break-in happened early in the morning of July 17 at the Hollywood Super Mart on Franklin Avenue.

Video shows one man using tools to break the glass of the front door and pry open the metal gate, then crawl in through the broken glass.

At least three suspects enter the store. One saws open the ATM machine. The others take expensive liquor and cigarettes, and damage the store's electrical panel and register before taking off.

"I was very upset in the beginning," said store owner Lara Harb. "More shocked. But now I'm like we really need to get these people. Enough is enough."

The burglars fled in a white sedan after leaving the store a mess. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD.