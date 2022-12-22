LAPD chases armed suspect through LA streets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect who was reportedly armed with a gun led police on a chase Thursday morning through Hollywood.

According to LAPD, the suspect was wanted for some sort of disturbance. Details surrounding the call were not immediately released.

AIR7 HD was above the scene when the driver was weaving in and out of traffic through the streets of Hollywood.

It's unclear if there are any other occupants in the vehicle.

It's unknown if the suspect has been taken into custody

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.