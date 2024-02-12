2 men injured in shooting at Hollywood Hills party

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shots rang out at a house party early Monday morning leaving two men injured and police looking for the shooter.

The incident was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Crescent Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The two victims, both in their 20s, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

LAPD says the home where the shooting occurred was a rental house. Two loaded guns were found at the rear of the house.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available, but police say they detained two possible suspects who are being questioned by detectives.