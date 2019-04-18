Hollywood hit and run leaves man in his 50s dead

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a man in his 50s early Thursday morning on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, according to a Los Angeles Police Department detective.The fatal collision happened about 2 a.m. near the intersection Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. According to witnesses, the victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a silver car.The vehicle stopped briefly but then drove away.The deceased man was not immediately identified.Westbound lanes were shut down on Sunset as an investigation was conducted at the scene.