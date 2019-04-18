HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a man in his 50s early Thursday morning on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, according to a Los Angeles Police Department detective.
The fatal collision happened about 2 a.m. near the intersection Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. According to witnesses, the victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a silver car.
The vehicle stopped briefly but then drove away.
The deceased man was not immediately identified.
Westbound lanes were shut down on Sunset as an investigation was conducted at the scene.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Hollywood hit and run leaves man in his 50s dead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News