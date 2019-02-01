Bomb threat in Hollywood at Sunset & Vine. Soon after I took this video we heard and felt a small explosion come from the bank next door. pic.twitter.com/80GZXLkeMn — Luke Baldridge (@photonic_cannon) February 1, 2019

The LAPD Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious package. What you heard was most likely a controlled explosion. They determined the package did not contain anything dangerous. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 1, 2019

The Los Angeles Police Department shut down a major intersection in Hollywood for two hours Friday afternoon while investigating a report of a suspicious package, authorities said.A caller reported the package about 1 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street, an LAPD spokesperson said. Officers and Los Angeles firefighters responded to the intersection, which was then closed to traffic.Police deployed a robot to examine the item, located on the edge of a fountain in front of a Chase bank branch.After determining the object was not an explosive, the scene was cleared and the streets were reopened about 3 p.m.