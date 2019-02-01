Hollywood intersection reopened after LAPD bomb squad investigates suspicious package

The Los Angeles Police Department shut down a major intersection in Hollywood for two hours while investigating a report of a suspicious package. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department shut down a major intersection in Hollywood for two hours Friday afternoon while investigating a report of a suspicious package, authorities said.

A caller reported the package about 1 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street, an LAPD spokesperson said. Officers and Los Angeles firefighters responded to the intersection, which was then closed to traffic.


Police deployed a robot to examine the item, located on the edge of a fountain in front of a Chase bank branch.

After determining the object was not an explosive, the scene was cleared and the streets were reopened about 3 p.m.
