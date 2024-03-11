Crews in Hollywood begin cleanup after the Oscars; road closures expected to last a few days

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Now that the Oscars are over, the cleanup is well underway -- with road closures expected to last for a few days.

Crews are working around the clock, tearing everything down and putting the 700-foot-long red carpet away. They start the cleanup process as soon as the last star leaves the event.

There are so many fixtures to move like the tall and towering Oscars, the huge curtains and this year's photo backdrop.

Oscar Road closures around the Dolby Theatre are expected to last for a few days.

Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue will remain closed to all traffic until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

If you're planning to drive in the area, make sure to plan ahead and give yourself extra time.