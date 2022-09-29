LA's iconic Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of centennial celebration

The Hollywood sign is getting a new paint job ahead of its centennial celebration in 2023.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of Los Angeles' most iconic landmarks, the Hollywood sign, is getting a make-over. Crews power washed it, grinded the rust away and are now adding a new coat of paint. The Hollywood Sign Trust oversees the sign and said it was time to get this done.

"The last time that we painted the sign was in 2012 and paint lasts about 10 years," said Jeff Zarrinnam, Hollywood Sign Trust chair. "The Hollywood sign is just not a symbol of a place, it's a symbol of the entertainment industry."

According to the trust, up to 400 gallons of donated primer and paint will be used for the facelift. But this time, the sign is getting a special kind of paint in honor of its upcoming centennial birthday.

"They named the special paint after us, yeah, it's called Hollywood Sign Centennial White and you can buy it now in any Sherwin-Williams paint store," said Zarrinnam. "And the reason why it's called centennial [ is ] because we're gonna be celebrating the Hollywood sign's hundred years in 2023."

Roger Martinez is with the paint team helping get the job done.

"Everything took us a few days to set it up," said Martinez, superintendent at Duggan and Associates. "I feel excited extremely, like everybody from all across the world, country - [ they ] come here, they come and see Hollywood."

Crews are expected to be done with the makeover mid-October.

The Hollywood Sign Trust wants community input if people would like to see the sign with lights. Folks can head in over to their Instagram @hollywoodsign23 to share their thoughts.

