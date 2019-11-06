Performer known as Hollywood Superman found dead in Van Nuys

Christopher Dennis portrayed Superman on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for over 25 years.
His body was found inside a donation bin. No foul play is suspected.
Dennis was nearly beaten to death and robbed of his precious costume and cape in 2016. The outfit was set on fire, leaving the performer with no way to make money.
"Chris was a sweet guy who appeared on our show many times and was well-liked by everyone at Jimmy Kimmel Live. We will miss him," said host Jimmy Kimmel.
The Superman Museum in Metropolis, Illinois, which features over 70,000 pieces of Superman memorabilia, posted a statement on their Facebook page:
"We want to take a moment to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Christopher Dennis better known as "Hollywood Superman"...Many years ago he married the love of his life here in Metropolis in front of the Superman statue. He spent time with our family and showed lots of support for our museum and the Superman Celebration. Chris had a love for Superman, and an uncanny resemblance to Christopher Reeve...Chris has had many struggles and ups and downs over the years. We hope that he is at peace now. And we pray for comfort to those who loved and cared about him."
