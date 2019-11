Performer known as Hollywood Superman found dead in Van Nuys

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man known as Hollywood Superman was found dead in Van Nuys Saturday Eyewitness News has learned.Christopher Dennis portrayed Superman on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for over 25 years.His body was found inside a donation bin. No foul play is suspected.Dennis was nearly beaten to death and robbed of his precious costume and cape in 2016. The outfit was set on fire, leaving the performer with no way to make money."Chris was a sweet guy who appeared on our show many times and was well-liked by everyone at Jimmy Kimmel Live. We will miss him," said host Jimmy Kimmel.The Superman Museum in Metropolis, Illinois, which features over 70,000 pieces of Superman memorabilia, posted a statement on their Facebook page: