Hollywood Walk of Fame welcomes Garrett Morris on his 87th birthday

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Garrett Morris has a long legacy of comedy behind him. Now, that five decades of performing has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And to make it an even better day for Garrett... it was his 87th birthday!

Morris has enjoyed a long career in the entertainment world. He worked with Harry Belafonte early in his musical career, and then skyrocketed to fame as a "Not Ready for Prime Time Player" on "Saturday Night Live." The funnyman was the first Black cast member appearing on SNL from 1975 to 1980.

At his unveiling ceremony, Morris relished being in the spotlight in front of fans, family and friends, and reminisced about many parts of his long journey in show business. In the end, however, it was all about gratitude.

"I am so thankful for this day," said Morris. "I have a whole lot of stuff I want to say but I can't do it all. But when you see my star, just look at it and smile because all I've ever wanted was to bring a little light to the world I hope I've done it."

Friends and fellow actors Tichina Arnold and Jennifer Coolidge helped with the ceremony. Garrett's very large extended family was on hand to help cheer him on at this special birthday celebration.