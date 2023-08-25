Comedian, performance artist Andy Kaufman receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor, comedian, and performance artist Andy Kaufman received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Kaufman is best remembered for his portrayal of loveable mechanic Latka Gravas on the sitcom "Taxi."

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Actor, comedian, and performance artist Andy Kaufman received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kaufman is probably best remembered for his portrayal of loveable mechanic Latka Gravas on the sitcom "Taxi."

His cast mate, Marilu Henner, was on hand for the unveiling of Kaufman's Walk of Fame star... along with his family, and colleague and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kevin Nealon, who remembered Kaufman's brilliance.

"He was a comedian, a performance artist, a prankster, a trickster, and a song and dance man," said Nealon. "I considered him a comedic genius. He was incredibly inventive, he was brave and daring, other people might call it annoying, and mentally ill, but no. No."

"Andy was a provacateur. He irritated people. You never knew what was going to come out of his mouth, or what idea he had," said Henner. "But he was always so damn interesting. And I adored him."

Actress and comedian Kristen Schaal was also on hand for the ceremony. She was a past recipient of The Andy Kaufman Award, an honor created by his family to preserve Andy's comedic legacy.

And to make sure his star stays pristine, Schaal had a wood and Plexiglas "bridge" made to affectionately cover the star from the grit and grime of Hollywood.