LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --The Holy Fire has exploded to more than 9,600 acres on Thursday and is moving dangerously close to homes in Riverside County's Lake Elsinore-Corona area.
The brush fire, located in the Cleveland National Forest, is still at 5 percent containment while on its fourth day.
This mornings #HolyFire update: we are now at 9614 acres and 5% containment.— Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 9, 2018
Firefighters continue to battle the blaze around the clock. We expect favorable weather conditions this weekend to help these efforts. pic.twitter.com/XkP1uwLEL7
A smoke-filled sky blanketed over communities in the Lake Elsinore area in the early morning hours. Hundreds of firefighters remain on the front lines as the Holy Fire continues to burn toward Horsethief Canyon, Cow Canyon and McVicker Drainage, north of Lake Elsinore. Ten helicopters and seven fixed-wing aircraft are assisting the firefighters.
There is a possibility of monsoonal flow, which may contribute to an increase in relative humidity and cool temperatures slightly, according to fire officials. Although the weather is slightly more favorable than in the past three days, flames are getting closer to homes away from Orange County and more to the northeast.
A wall of Phos-Chek was painted for miles to protect houses near Crystal Ridge Court.
"It's got a nice, little pink tone to it. It actually looks a little better than it did when they originally dropped it. It was super red, but it's OK, I'd rather have to deal with this than have to rebuild an entire new house," said Lake Elsinore resident P.J. Rodriguez.
Officials had lowered the acreage of the fire to 3,399 acres on Tuesday but raised it to 6,200 acres Wednesday afternoon. The size then exploded to 9,614 acres, Cleveland National Forest officials announced Thursday.
No major injuries have been reported. Twelve structures have been destroyed in the Orange County side.
The official cause of the fire remains unknown but on Wednesday, authorities arrested 51-year-old Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson among other charges in connection to the blaze. He was charged Thursday morning and failed to appear in court.
The flames have caused a smoke advisory to be issued for Orange and parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Those who have not been forced to evacuate are being urged to limit outdoor activity.
School closures:
-All Menifee Union District and Perris High School Union schools announced they would shut down Thursday, citing the poor air quality.
-Other schools that are closed are from the Lake Elsinore Unified School District School include: Luiseno School, Rice Canyon Elementary, Terra Cota Middle School and Withrow Elementary. District officials said they will be closed until further notice.
Mandatory evacuations:
- McVicker Canyon, Rice Canyon, Horsethief Canyon, El Cariso, Rancho Capistrano, Blue Jay, Indian Canyon, Glen Eden, Sycamore Creek and Mayhew Canyon.
A care and reception center is available at Temescal Canyon High School, 28755 El Toro Rd Lake Elsinore CA 92532 for residents. There is also an evacuation center at the San Juan Hills High School, located at 29211 Stallion Ridge, San Juan Capistrano.
Voluntary evacuation warnings:
- Highway 74 (Ortega Highway) west from Lookout Restaurant to Nichols Institute and all connecting roads in the communities of Rancho Capistrano, El Cariso Village and Blue Jay. Residents are advised to exit west to Orange County to avoid fire equipment coming up on the Elsinore side.
-Highway 74 eastbound is also closed.
The fire has been burning since Monday, when it was first reported around 1:30 p.m. near Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads - across the main divide between Orange and Riverside counties.