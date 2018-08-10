Holy Fire explodes to 18,137 acres in Lake Elsinore area

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --The Holy Fire in the Cleveland National Forest has exploded to 18,137 acres and remains at 5 percent containment, as it continues to move near homes in the Lake Elsinore area.
Late Thursday evening, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Orange and Riverside counties as the fire raged on and expanded in size. By 8 p.m. Thursday, the fire went from 9,600 acres to 10,236 acres.
More than 1,000 firefighters remained on the front lines as the Holy Fire continued to burn toward Horsethief Canyon, Cow Canyon and McVicker Drainage, north of Lake Elsinore. Ten helicopters and seven fixed-wing aircraft assisted firefighters.
In the McVicker Canyon area, firefighters worked quickly and hard to save dozens of homes as flames raced up the brush right against the backyard fences.
Firefighters and residents who remained in their homes at the last minute either fled or continued to hose down their homes.
Many residents said it's been rough watching the flames get so close to their home and even hearing the fire roaring through the vegetation.
Crazy fire in lake elsinore about 10min from us. I caught a huge fire tornado, biggest I've ever seen! The fire is raging. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/E5nPZLlP6m— TUS crestive (@TUS_Crestive) August 10, 2018
Rudy, a Riverside firefighter who had just come off the frontlines, said he watched as the flames moved into his own backyard in the Temescal Valley.
"We do our due diligence to protect those homes, but being here there's nothing I can really do. I don't have my apparatus or my crew. But I do trust the local agencies, Cal Fire, OCFA doing their jobs, so I feel safe," he said.
He added that some manmade preventions such as a quarry and construction helps to keep the fire from quickly moving in.
Outbuildings, trailers and vehicles reportedly were damaged by flames in the Cow Canyon Area, which is west of Echo Canyon Court in Lake Elsinore.
Some homes appeared to sustain damage as well at the end of Towee Lane, near a Korean Church retreat.
Officials had lowered the acreage of the fire to 3,399 acres on Tuesday but raised it to 6,200 acres Wednesday afternoon.
No major injuries have been reported. Twelve structures were destroyed on the Orange County side. It was unclear how many structures were damaged in Riverside County.
The official cause of the fire remains unknown but on Wednesday, authorities arrested 51-year-old Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson among other charges in connection to the blaze. He was charged Thursday morning and failed to appear in court.
The flames caused a smoke advisory to be issued for Orange and parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Those who have not been forced to evacuate are being urged to limit outdoor activity.
Mandatory evacuations:
- McVicker Canyon, Rice Canyon, Horsethief Canyon, El Cariso, Rancho Capistrano, Blue Jay, Indian Canyon, Glen Eden, Sycamore Creek and Mayhew Canyon.
- All homes on the mountainside of Lake Street and southwest of Grand Avenue to Ortega Highway.
A care and reception center is available at Temescal Canyon High School, 28755 El Toro Rd Lake Elsinore CA 92532 for residents. There is also an evacuation center at the San Juan Hills High School, located at 29211 Stallion Ridge, San Juan Capistrano.
Voluntary evacuation warnings:
- Highway 74 (Ortega Highway) west from Lookout Restaurant to Nichols Institute and all connecting roads in the communities of Rancho Capistrano, El Cariso Village and Blue Jay. Residents are advised to exit west to Orange County to avoid fire equipment coming up on the Elsinore side.
-Highway 74 eastbound is also closed.
School closures:
-All Menifee Union District and Perris High School Union schools announced they would shut down, citing the poor air quality.
-Other schools that are closed are from the Lake Elsinore Unified School District School include: Luiseno School, Rice Canyon Elementary, Terra Cota Middle School and Withrow Elementary. District officials said they will be closed until further notice.
The fire has been burning since Monday, when it was first reported around 1:30 p.m. near Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads - across the main divide between Orange and Riverside counties.