Home and garden L.A. style inspirations

ARCHITECT, HARRY GESNER
Did you know that the stunning design of the Sydney Opera House in Australia, was actually inspired by L.A. architect Harry Gesner and his Wave House in Malibu? The 94-year-old Gesner gets inspiration from the wind, the sun, the view, and all the things that are associated with the particular environment on which he's building. Although his homes are true design masterpieces, he's never formally studied architecture! As a young designer, Frank Lloyd Wright invited him to live and study at his home school Taliesin, but Gesner declined the invitation opting to learn by doing. His work was so acclaimed that the California Board of Architecture finally just sent him an architectural license. Gesner's fascinating life is chronicled in the book "Houses of the Sundown Sea" where he recalls life as a surfer, a war hero, and his most personal creation-- the home he built for the love of his life, actress Nan Martin.
MATHIS BROTHERS
HOME OF THE FUTURE
Welcome to the home of the future! Sitting majestically in the hills of Brentwood is an almost 12 million dollar home that'll take your breath away. Coming in at close to 8100 square feet on an almost 17,000 square foot lot. There are six bedrooms, eight baths, and an outdoor pool with an incredible view. Control everything at the touch of a button on your phone, from the doors, shades, climate, and music, to the lights and security. So maybe it's a little out of our budget, but we can dream, can't we?!
HOME WITH DEAN SHARP
For over three decades, Dean Sharp has worked in every facet of home building, learning all the inside design secrets while creating luxury estates from the Hollywood Hills to Malibu. On his KFI-AM radio show "HOME with Dean Sharp," he shares those inside secrets and makes them accessible to the average SoCal homeowner. One of the biggest changes you can make to give you the most impact for the least amount of money? Great lighting! Dean takes the confusion out of choosing new LED lights and blows Tina Malave's mind with the new LIFX bulb. Make a weekly date with Dean on KFI-AM 640, Sundays from 9-11 a.m. or find every episode on the iHeartradio App.
THE THEODORE PAYNE FOUNDATION
Founded in 1960, the Theodore Payne Foundation in Sun Valley was created to carry on the work of English horticulturist Theodore Payne, who brought numerous California native plants into cultivation. Today, the foundation helps California residents learn about our native plants and offers a wide variety for sale in their nursery. Find beautiful and fragrant varieties of plants, bushes, trees and flowers that with have your garden buzzing with birds, bees and butterflies, all while conserving water usage.
10459 Tuxford Street
Sun Valley, California 91352
Theodore Payne Wild Flower Hotline
The acclaimed Theodore Payne Wild Flower Hotline, founded in 1983, offers free weekly on-line and recorded updates, posted each Friday from March through May, on the best locations for viewing spring wildflowers in Southern and Central California. All locations are on easily accessible public lands and range from urban to wild, distant to right here in Los Angeles.
Call 818 768-1802, ext. 7 on Fridays to hear new reports recorded by Emmy Award-winner Joe Spano, the Voice of the Wild Flower Hotline.
ANGEL CITY LUMBER
When a tree falls down, the radar goes up at Angel City Lumber in Boyle Heights. Angel City Lumber intercepts the fallen trees of our community from the waste stream and transforms them into lumber, for furniture, art work, or flooring. Each recovered tree is marked with a date and location, so no matter what it becomes, you'll know it has local roots. https://www.angelcitylumber.com/
251 S Anderson St
Los Angeles, CA 90033