Four people found in critical condition at homeless encampment in South LA

Four people were found in critical condition at an apparent homeless encampment in South Los Angeles, fire officials said.

First responders arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m. and found two men and two women unresponsive near Vermont Avenue and Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Los Angeles police say firefighters gave all four patients Narcan, which is used to treat drug overdoses in emergencies.

All four patients were transported to local hospitals.

No additional information was immediately available.

