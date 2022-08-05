LA City Council to consider proposal that would give empty hotel rooms to homeless

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council on Friday is expected to consider an ordinance to house homeless people in hotels alongside guests.
Under the initiative, hotels in the city would be required to notify the city -- every day by 2 p-m -- how many empty rooms they have for the night.
Local and national hotel and tourism leaders say the measure could endanger the safety of hotel workers and guests.
The council will have the option to either approve the measure or put it on the ballot to let voters decide.
6 LA Starbucks stores now closed as company cites safety concerns