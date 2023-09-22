'Food brings everybody together.' Chef Bilal Rachid devotes one night each week to serving those experiencing homelessness in Southern California. He and his wife cook, then serve, hundreds of meals on 'Homemade Thursdays.'

Chef Bilal Rachid devotes one night each week to helping, feeding others with 'Homemade Thursdays'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Homemade Thursdays" delivers hot meals to those experiencing homelessness in the southland community. A local chef, known as the "The MoRock'in Chef" has prepared thousands of dishes during his 25-year career. His clientele includes high profile customers, like former First Lady Michelle Obama. However, every Thursday his culinary masterpieces are dedicated to those who need it the most-- the homeless population of Los Angeles.

After the pandemic, Chef Bilal Rachid and his wife Benai Boyd started "Homemade Thursdays." They cook hundreds of meals every Thursday to give out to the homeless community.

"It just brings everyone together. It doesn't matter who you are it could be a man, woman, gay, straight, black, white, any religion it doesn't matter. Food brings everybody together," said Rachid.

Rachid is of North African descent and got his start as a dishwasher in Italy. After years of hard work, he became a chef in New York City and Los Angeles. He even served the White House a few years ago

"It stems from love. He puts his heart and soul into everything he creates, whether it be for Nichelle Obama or a person experiencing homelessness," said Boyd.

And the recipients of this food are grateful.

"They come and give us good lunches and every time I open the box there's goodies in there," said Snoopy, "Homemade Thursdays" recipient. "So today I was kind amazed with the BBQ drumstick, mac and cheese and the jiffy cornbread. That was really nice."

The meals give comfort to those who need it the most

"This guy comes regularly I see him a lot, I've seen him the whole time I've been out here," said Kiayana Hager. "His food is awesome. We need more people who genuinely want to help."