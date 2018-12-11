LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Homemade pornography and photos of naked women inside an exam room were found in a storage unit belonging to Dr. George Tyndall, the former USC gynecologist at the center of a massive sex abuse investigation.
Tyndall served as the university's gynecologist for nearly 30 years. In that time, it appeared dozens of complaints were made against Tyndall, but no action was taken until a USC investigation last year.
Now more than 200 women have filed police reports accusing Tyndall of sexual misconduct that ranged from racist and sexist comments to sexual assault.
A police raid conducted earlier this year on the storage unit rented by Tyndall came to light Tuesday.
Los Angeles police are trying to determine if the exam room those women are photographed in was on the USC campus, and if any of those women were students or faculty.
One attorney representing more than 100 women suing Tyndall and USC said the university's compliance officer previously claimed the exam room photos were "related to research and clinical care."
But attorney Andy Rubenstein said the discovery bolsters his case.
"The clinical photographs were mixed in with his homemade pornography, suggesting that Tyndall believed they were one and the same. Absent from the locker were medical charts or draft copies of research papers," he said.
Tyndall's attorney said his client isn't talking to the media, but asserted the photos prove nothing.
"None of the items allegedly seized involved criminal conduct of any kind," he said. "Dr. Tyndall remains adamant that he engaged in no criminal conduct while employed as a physician at USC."
USC officials are not talking about the photos found in the storage unit, simply saying the school has an agreement with the LAPD not to comment on the investigation.
"Our priority continues to be supporting our students, patients and entire university community by helping to bring resolution to this painful experience in a manner that respects the dignity and privacy of all those impacted," officials said in a statement.
USC agreed to a $215 million settlement over a class action lawsuit, but attorneys suing on the state level are challenging the decision. They believe the settlement shields Tyndall and the administrators who failed to act on complaints against him during his tenure on campus.