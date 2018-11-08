Ventura County brush fires: Homes go up in flames in Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks area

Structures could be seen burning from the air as a line of flames closed in on a large residential area near Old Conejo Road.

SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Two brush fires exploded in the hills in Ventura County Thursday afternoon, triggering the closure of the 101 Freeway as firefighters rushed to get the flames under control.

Eyewitness footage from the 101 Freeway shows a brush fire surrounding motorists on the roadway as smoke billows overhead.


The larger fire was burning in the Santa Rosa Valley east of Camarillo, west of Simi Valley near Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks, mere miles from the scene of a deadly mass shooting that claimed 12 lives Wednesday night.

Ventura County fire authorities estimated the size of the blaze at 8,000 to 10,000 acres. Structures could be seen burning from the air as a line of flames closed in on a large residential area near Old Conejo Road.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for Cal State Channel Islands, Vallecito Trailer Park and the Camarillo Springs and Dos Vientos areas, authorities said. Point Magu Naval Base was under voluntary evacuation orders.

Fire officials estimated that 1,200 homes were evacuated in the Camarillo Springs and Dos Vientos areas.

MORE: Full list of evacuations, road closures in Ventura County fires

The 101 Freeway was under full closure from orchard Road to Pleasant Valley Road in both directions.

Hundreds of Ventura County firefighters and eight air tankers were battling the flames on the ground and from above.

Plumes of thick, white smoke could be seen rising above the burn site as strong Santa Ana winds drove the flames amid red flag conditions.

Meanwhile, a separate fire, dubbed the "Woolsey Fire," was burning in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in the Santa Susana Pass.

By 5:20 p.m., the fire had grown to 750 acres with 0 percent containment. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to assist in battling the blaze.

Ventura County fire officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Bell Canyon and Saddlebow Road between Maverick Lane and Morgan Road.


The city of Calabasas tweeted that voluntary evacuation orders were in place due to the Woolsey Fire, but said there was "no immediate threat."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates as they become available.

