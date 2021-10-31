Compton community honors slain pastor, calls for justice

Community leaders, activists, and residents gathered for a rally Saturday evening to honor Pastor Reginald Moore.
"We need this cycle of violence to stop," said Chequita Palmer, the pastor's niece. "At the same time, I want the one who did this to pay for it."
Moore was walking to his car after Bible study last Sunday near Compton Boulevard and Dwight Avenue when someone shot and killed him.
Longtime pastor shot and killed in Compton
The 65-year-old served at God of Christ Church for more than 20 years.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives are still investigating the killing.
A GoFundMe has been established to help Moore's family.