Woman found dead inside San Juan Capistrano home

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday night in San Juan Capistrano.Deputies arrived to a home on Village Road at about 10 p.m. after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.A man believed to be the woman's husband was detained at the scene, according to authorities.Homicide detectives were at the scene investigating.