SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday night in San Juan Capistrano.
Deputies arrived to a home on Village Road at about 10 p.m. after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
A man believed to be the woman's husband was detained at the scene, according to authorities.
Homicide detectives were at the scene investigating.
Woman found dead inside San Juan Capistrano home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News