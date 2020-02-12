In The Community

Horchateria: Get your horchata and churros in San Fernando with an LA twist

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Horchateria Rio Luna has a modern twist on your favorite Latino treats right in the San Fernando Valley. If you love horchata, churros, conchas, coffee, and remixes of all of them, then you will love this place.

"You can find anything from something as basic as churros to something as far fetched as a churro sundae," said Ashley Leon-Vazquez, owner of Horchateria.

Horchateria translates from Spanish to English as a place where horchata, a rice drink made with cinnamon and other flavors, is sold or made. The shop makes it from scratch at their two locations, the other in Paramount, rather than using powders or syrups.

"I went home last night and told my husband that we're going to have to go down there on a weekend, because I just kept thinking about the churros, so that's why I was like let's go back today for the churros," said Wendy Powell a customer who lives in Santa Clarita.

You can also find Mexican-American goods for sale that add to the charm of this trendy shop.
