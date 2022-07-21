San Juan Capistrano therapy horse camp for kids of all abilities reopens for summer

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- A unique horse camp in San Juan Capistrano returned for the summer. It takes place at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center and helps kids and adults with a variety of disabilities as a form of therapy. It has been around since 1978.
"I loved the Shea Center back in the day and I love it even more now. They have become the biggest part of my family. They have changed my kids' lives for the better and it's just grown us as a family," said Kristy Craft, whose children participate at the center.
But during the summer, the center opens for all kids of all abilities, and they are grouped by age. The center becomes a place for fun and horse riding.
"Riding benefits anyone. It would help you if you got on a horse. It helps with balance. It helps with flexibility. Helps create our core muscles. And it's just fun," said Shari Masline, the adaptive riding development manager at the center.
Craft said the center has tremendously helped her daughter who has gone through various developmental delays.
"It has changed her life and now she is in camp riding for herself and she is four which is fantastic," said Craft. "It helped her muscles develop and grow and it helped her posture."
The camp is booked for this summer but applications for Summer 2023 will open in March.
