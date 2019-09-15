Horseshoe Fire jumps to 490 acres in Riverside County's Juniper Flats area; containment remains at 20 percent

By ABC7.com staff
JUNIPER FLATS, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire in the Juniper Flats community of Riverside County has jumped to 490 acres as the blaze's containment level remained at 20 percent, officials announced Sunday afternoon.

Mandatory evacuation orders remained in place for about 200 people who live in the area near the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail, according to Cal Fire.

The fast-moving fire erupted shortly before 6 p.m. near the 21000 block of Stagecoach Trail, prompting the evacuation of about 60 homes.

No injuries or structural damage has been reported.

The update represented a near doubling of the size of the fire, which had been reported as 250 acres on Sunday morning.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
