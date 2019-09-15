Horseshoe Fire: All evacuation orders lifted after blaze jumps to 490 acres in Riverside County's Juniper Flats area

All mandatory evacuations have been lifted for the #HorseshoeFire. Please follow these tips to stay safe when returning home after a wildfire. pic.twitter.com/SGCXINe11j — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) September 15, 2019

JUNIPER FLATS, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire in the Juniper Flats community of Riverside County has jumped to 490 acres as the blaze's containment level remained at 20 percent, officials announced.All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Sunday afternoon, affecting about 200 people who live in the area near the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail, according to Cal Fire.The fast-moving fire erupted shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday near the 21000 block of Stagecoach Trail, prompting the evacuation of about 60 homes.No injuries or structural damage have been reported.The acreage update represented a near doubling of the size of the fire, which had been reported as 250 acres on Sunday morning.About 235 firefighters were assigned to the burn area, supported by two air tankers, a helicopter and three water tenders, the Riverside County Fire Department said.The cause of the blaze is under investigation.