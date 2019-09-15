Horseshoe Fire: All evacuation orders lifted after blaze jumps to 490 acres in Riverside County's Juniper Flats area

By ABC7.com staff
JUNIPER FLATS, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire in the Juniper Flats community of Riverside County has jumped to 490 acres as the blaze's containment level remained at 20 percent, officials announced.

All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Sunday afternoon, affecting about 200 people who live in the area near the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail, according to Cal Fire.

The fast-moving fire erupted shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday near the 21000 block of Stagecoach Trail, prompting the evacuation of about 60 homes.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported.

The acreage update represented a near doubling of the size of the fire, which had been reported as 250 acres on Sunday morning.

About 235 firefighters were assigned to the burn area, supported by two air tankers, a helicopter and three water tenders, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverside countyevacuationbrush firecal firefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, another wounded in Rose Bowl parking lot shooting
Chargers, Rams reveal the name of their new home: SoFi Stadium
Stafford overcomes mistakes to help Lions top Chargers 13-10
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike
Gov. Newsom to decide on later start times for California schools
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by his own friend in Commerce
Family gets car back after it's towed during family emergency
Show More
Contestants brave 30 hours in a coffin
Sylmar man arrested for making false threat against LA County Fair
Haystacks erupt in flames near 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace
At least 22 injured in deck collapse in NJ
East Coast strike delays waste pickup in OC
More TOP STORIES News