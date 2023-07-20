WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Former Hot Wheels designer from Redondo Beach to be inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, July 20, 2023 5:37AM
Former Hot Wheels designer to be inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame
EMBED <>More Videos

Former Hot Wheels designer to be inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Redondo Beach man is zooming into the Automotive Hall of Fame!

Larry Wood, who was widely known as "Mr. Hot Wheels," is being honored during Thursday's ceremony for his iconic toy designs.

His first designs hit the market in 1970 and he continued working for Mattel until he retired in 2020.

Wood now works on classic cars in his Long Beach garage and yes, he still plays with Hot Wheels!

For the full list of this year's inductees, visit the Automotive Hall of Fame's website.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW