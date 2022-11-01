Find out how many ballots have been returned in California by county

The 2022 General Election is officially underway in California.
Ballots have been mailed to all active registered voters in California, and all counties have early voting and vote-by-mail drop-off locations available.
According to the California Secretary of State, all ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. on November 8, and received by November 15, 2022.
But, some have already returned their ballots, and our tracker below will show you how many have been returned and accepted.
Need to find an early voting or drop-off location? Click here.