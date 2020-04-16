Arts & Entertainment

WWE longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69

By Brock Koller

Howard Finkel poses for a photo at WWE WrestleMania 28 Axxess event in Miami, Florida.

The world of professional wrestling is mourning the loss of one of its most recognized voices: longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel.

Finkel passed away at the age of 69, the WWE announced Thursday. A cause of death was not released.

In 1980, 'The Fink' became the first employee of the World Wrestling Federation (now the WWE).

He is best known by wrestling fans for announcing new WWE champions by stretching the pronunciation of the word 'new' with a boisterous "and nnnneeeewww!"

His long tenure in WWE led him to introduce many famous names over the course of his career including The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, John Cena, Ric Flair, The Ultimate Warrior, Andre the Giant, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and The Undertaker.

His friends and colleagues have sent their condolences on social media.










Finkel, a native of Newark, New Jersey, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2009.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaction news sportsentertainmentwwepro wrestlingfamous death
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News