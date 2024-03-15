Enter for your chance to win a Maytag Pet Pro Washer & Dryer courtesy Howard's Applicances

Howard's knows people love their pets, so they are sponsoring this year's Puppy Palooza pet adoption event.

Our 11th annual Puppy Palooza is Friday, March 22!

Starting on Eyewitness News at 5am, we'll be featuring puppies from spcaLA, and thanks to our sponsors Howard's Appliances and The Lab Sunset, all pet adoption fees will be waived!

And ABC7 and Howard's will be giving away a Maytag Pet Pro Washer & Dryer. Howard's knows people love their pets, and the Pet Pro system removes five times more pet hair.

For your chance to win, watch ABC7 Eyewitness News Friday, March 22, starting at 5am. We will feature a "SECRET CODE" once an hour at 5am, 6am, 7am (streaming) and 11am.

Enter the "SECRET CODE" in the link below through Sunday, March 24 at 5pm.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.