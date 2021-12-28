Coronavirus

Hugh Jackman announces he tested positive for COVID-19

By Lisa Respers France
Hugh Jackman went from praising those on Broadway who have stepped up in the face of the pandemic to sharing that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The two-time Tony Award winner, who will star in the upcoming revival of "The Music Man" on Broadway set to open in February, announced his diagnosis Tuesday via a video on his verified Instagram account.

"I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid," the caption to the video read. "Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP!"

"My symptoms are like a cold," Jackman said during the video. "I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I'm fine."

The two-time Tony Award winner, who will star in the upcoming revival of "The Music Man" on Broadway announced Tuesday via a video on his Instagram account.



Jackman recently paid tribute to understudies on Broadway after Kathy Voytko, Sutton Foster's understudy as Marian Paroo in "The Music Man," filled in for Foster on short notice after Foster tested positive.



In a video captured by a member of the show's audience and posted on social media, Jackman asked the understudies to join him on stage and called them "the bedrock of Broadway."

"I'm emotional because it humbles me," he said. "Their courage, their brilliance, their dedication, their talent. The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway."

He was upbeat in announcing his own Covid-19 diagnosis, urging others to "stay safe, be healthy, be kind" and promising to return to the stage as soon as he is able.

The omicron surge is piling up new coronavirus cases throughout the holidays as some agencies report a striking increase in children being hospitalized with COVID-19.



The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
