Hulu's crime thriller 'Culprits' turns the traditional heist formula on its head

Hulu's new action-crime show, 'Culprits,' turns the traditional heist formula on its head as a ruthless assassin comes calling, years after the big heist.

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu's new series "Culprits" is a heist show like no other.

"It starts after the heist has been accomplished, and then you have to delve back into time to figure out where it all went wrong," said Niamh Algar, who plays "Specialist."

Years after a crew of criminals disbands from their lawless days, the past comes calling in the form of an assassin, who is picking them off one by one. The crew must figure out how to protect themselves and their loved ones in an epic chase around the world.

On The Red Carpet talked to Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, who plays the show's protagonist, Joe Petrus, aka "Muscle." He commented, "you piece together what they've done and what's happening... It keeps you really hooked."

The reason for it all? Money.

It's about "how it taints everything and it affects everything. Everything it touches goes slightly wrong," explained Nathan.

All eight episodes of "Culprits" are now streaming on Hulu.

