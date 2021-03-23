Investigation underway after human bones discovered in LA River in Los Feliz

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after human bones were discovered in the Los Angeles River in the Los Feliz area.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a passerby noticed something strange in the riverbed near Los Feliz Boulevard and Riverside Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as technicians examined what appeared to be a human leg bone.

Additional details about the remains and why they were there have not been released, but LAPD homicide detectives are now on the case.
