48 people arrested for human trafficking in San Diego following months-long investigation

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Forty-eight people have been arrested in the San Diego area for allegedly selling 41 people as sex slaves, including eight children as young as 13 years old.

The arrests were made as part of "Operation Better Pathways," a months-long investigation carried out by local, state and federal law enforcement officials.

The investigation targeted areas in-and-around San Diego known for prostitution and sexual exploitation.

"When it comes to human trafficking, there is often a misconception," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. "Human trafficking does not require movement across borders. Human trafficking is about using fraud, or force, or coercion to exploit someone for labor, or for sex."

The operation not only focused on the perpetrators, but also helping the victims and getting them the support they need.