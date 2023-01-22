Caught on camera: Thieves steal ATM machine from Huntington Beach barbershop

This comes as a string of similar ATM robberies were reported across the Inland Empire.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men were caught on video breaking into a Huntington Beach barbershop to steal an ATM machine.

It happened at the Hermano's Barbershop early Saturday morning.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows one man breaking into the store through a front window.

He then wraps a rope around the ATM and after a couple of tries, the suspects haul it out of the store, dump it into a pickup truck and drive off.

It's unclear how much money was stolen.

