Trailer full of props stolen from Monrovia nonprofit theater, setting back current productions

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A curtain call is in question for a nonprofit theater group in Monrovia after their truck and trailer full of props were stolen overnight.

"This morning around 7 a.m. I walked out of my house to start getting ready for our third week of summer camp for 'Annie Jr.' and our truck and trailer were no longer in front of our house," said Center Stage Inc. owner Keely Milliken.

Centre Stage Inc. completed their production of "Legally Blonde the Musical" Monday night and loaded the set into the trailer.

Both the truck and attached trailer were stolen early Tuesday morning from outside the owner's Monrovia home. This comes as the nonprofit is preparing for the opening night of "Annie Jr." on Thursday.

"There's a saying the show must go on - but it will be hard for the show to go on if we cannot move anything," said Maddy, who plays Annie in the upcoming production.

"All we're asking is that you give us our props back because that's something that's very important to Centre Stage and it costs a lot of money," said Bianca, a fellow actress in the upcoming production of "Annie Jr."

The truck, trailer and props are all an expensive loss for the nonprofit.

"We're already going to have to look at renting trucks. Plus we're supposed to pick up another set on Monday so there's all those financial impacts," added Milliken. "Plus with inflation, trying to buy a truck and trailer is going to be at least $30,000."

Staff say it's much more than just a financial loss.

"It's carrying the dreams and the commitment of so many students over 25 years. It's also carrying a set of 'Legally Blonde' so unless you really like a lot of pink I don't think you're going to get resale out of that," added Milliken.

If you've seen the truck or trailer please notify the Monrovia Police Department.

Centre Stage has also started a GoFundMe to raise money for a new truck and trailer.