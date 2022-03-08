17-year-old dies after his teen brother is killed in Huntington Beach crash involving city truck

Jeremy Page, 17, and his 18-year-old brother Joshua were on their way to school Monday morning when their truck collided with a city vehicle. The teenagers were on their way to school when the collision happened at the intersection of Newland Street and Yorktown Avenue.
Joshua died Monday, and on Tuesday morning officials confirmed his younger brother succumbed to his injuries.
The two brothers, both students at Edison High School, were described as standout football players and students.
Police said the 38-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, which belongs to the city of Huntington Beach, was uninjured.
A vigil for the victims took place at Edison High School Monday evening.
Joshua, the 18-year-old who died in the crash, was described as a giant teddy bear.
"It's pretty tough because he was one of my close friends. He was always telling me he wouldn't let anybody mess with me or do anything to me," Joshua's friend Mahad Mukhtar said. "It's pretty tough to see him go so soon."
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Police said it doesn't appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
"I am so sorry to hear about the tragic traffic collision that took place this morning," Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize said in a statement. "On behalf of myself and the City Council, we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the families impacted by this terrible accident."
Irvine police will lead the investigation because a Huntington Beach city vehicle was involved in the collision.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Page family.