Huntington Beach fire forcing evacuations near Bolsa Chica wetlands

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Homes in Huntington Beach are being evacuated due to a brush fire Sunday afternoon.
The blaze is burning in the Bolsa Chica wetlands area - near Pacific Coast Highway and Warner Avenue.
The fire was initially reported as being four acres - but it is growing quickly.
Fire crews and residents are trying to prevent the spread and save homes that are nearby.
There have been no reports of damage to homes or injuries.
