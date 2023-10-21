DUI suspect charged with 6 counts of attempted murder after crashing into Kohl's in Huntington Beach

A suspected DUI driver crashed into a Kohl's store at the Bella Terra Mall in Huntington Beach, leaving three people injured.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A DUI suspect has been charged with six counts of attempted murder after prosecutors said he intentionally drove his truck onto a sidewalk in Huntington Beach last week, hitting pedestrians and ramming the vehicle into a department store.

In addition to the felony attempted murder counts, 54-year-old Tuan Miller of Anaheim was charged with one felony count each of driving under the influence of a drug causing injury, vandalism, and evading a police officer, a news release said.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of all counts, according to the Orange County district attorney's office.

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Bella Terra shopping center on Edinger Avenue.

Miller is accused of deliberately hitting two women outside a Kohl's department store.

According to prosecutors, the driver then revved his engine and accelerated "toward three other people. He hit one of the people, who became lodged in the front of Miller's car as it crashed through the store's glass doors."

Three people hurt in the crash were hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. One victim was performing with a group of singers in front of the Kohl's when truck plowed into them.

Police officers saw the driver flee the scene in a red truck, prompting a pursuit, authorities said. The chase ended a short distance from the crash site after officers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The damaged truck apparently toppled a light pole and came to a stop on the sidewalk.

"A truck drove up onto the curb, stopped, and some of the spectators watching us perform saw the truck and said 'hey get out of here,'" said Chris Ring, who was singing with the group.

"The truck accelerated and drove toward us and struck one of our singers, and carried our singer straight through the front doors and into the store," Ring told Eyewitness News.