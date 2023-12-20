Caught on video: Thief breaks into Orange County home, steals presents from under Christmas tree

A real-life Grinch was caught on video ransacking a family's Huntington Beach home and stealing gifts from under a Christmas tree.

A real-life Grinch was caught on video ransacking a family's Huntington Beach home and stealing gifts from under a Christmas tree.

A real-life Grinch was caught on video ransacking a family's Huntington Beach home and stealing gifts from under a Christmas tree.

A real-life Grinch was caught on video ransacking a family's Huntington Beach home and stealing gifts from under a Christmas tree.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A real-life Grinch was caught on video ransacking a family's Huntington Beach home and stealing gifts from under a Christmas tree.

The brazen theft happened Monday afternoon in a neighborhood near Springdale Street and Edinger Avenue. Ring surveillance footage of the break-in has left nearby residents in disbelief.

"The first thing I think about is this guy is literally the Grinch who stole Christmas, and I just feel so bad for this family," Kara Plotz told Eyewitness News.

The homeowner didn't want to go on camera, but he shared video of a man going through his home.

Footage shows the alleged burglar dump out a container filled with things onto the floor and then peek out the front door. He then makes his way to the Christmas tree where he quickly fills up the container with things like gifts and electronics.

RELATED: Thieves steal Christmas decorations from Lakewood home

A Lakewood resident's Christmas joy turned to despair after decorations were stolen from her front yard.

The video shows the man peeking out the front door one more time before fleeing. He got into the home by smashing a sliding door window.

"I feel for the family," Melodie Mee said. "I feel for anybody that gets their house broken into. It's a violation."

No one was home during the break-in.

However, the homeowner said the man went through the entire home and even went into his children's bedrooms.

He believes the man was inside the home for about 10 minutes before getting away.

Residents said that has them on edge.

"It definitely makes me pretty uncomfortable," Plotz said. "I probably won't sleep well tonight. I will tell you that."

"Some people are just horrible," Mee said. "I don't know why anybody would want to do that, but it worries me. I don't want anybody breaking into our house."

Huntington Beach police said they are investigating, but there's been no word yet on if an arrest has been made.