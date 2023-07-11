Huntington Beach lifeguards urge beach safety; 350 rescues made last week due to rip currents

If you have plans to head to the beach soon to try to beat the heat, officials are warning beachgoers to be careful.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- If you have plans to head to the beach soon to try to beat the heat, officials are warning beachgoers to be careful.

In an Instagram post, lifeguards in Huntington Beach said they made 350 rescues last week alone, due to strong rip currents and dangerous shorebreak.

Lifeguards also said they took more than 10,000 "preventative actions" in and around rip currents.

Those incidents happened during a holiday week so, of course, the beaches were crowded. But with extreme heat forecasted across Southern California this week, beachgoers are urged to check in with the nearest lifeguard before entering the water.