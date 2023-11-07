Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at Huntington Beach home

An Arizona man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a woman at a residence in Huntington Beach, police said

Investigators were seen examining the trunk of a vehicle parked outside the residence.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An Arizona man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a woman at a residence in Huntington Beach, police said Tuesday.

Officers were sent to the 17000 block of Friml Lane about 5:15 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a family disturbance at the residence, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

"Upon arrival, patrol officers contacted the involved parties and secured the location," police said in a statement. "During the initial investigation, officers located a deceased adult female. She had passed away under suspicious circumstances."

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit were sent to the scene, police said. News video showed investigators examining the trunk of a vehicle parked outside the home.

"The Orange County District Attorney's Office and the Orange County Sheriff's Department-Coroner Division and Crime Lab also responded to assist," police said. "Based on interviews and evidence located at the scene, 34-year- old Richard Paul Rodriguez of Holbrook, Arizona, was arrested and booked on one count of PC 187(a) Murder."

The woman's name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

"The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time," police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective S. McCollom at (714) 960-8848. Tipsters may also call OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.

City News Service contributed to this report.