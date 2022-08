At least 3 injured in crash involving Metro bus in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- At least three people were injured in an early-morning crash Monday involving a vehicle and a Metro bus in Huntington Park.

It happened just after 1 a.m. near Pacific Boulevard and Clarendon Avenue.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows paramedics transporting several patients.

Firefighters reportedly had to help free the driver of the bus. The condition of the driver of the other car remains unknown.

The cause of the crash under investigation.