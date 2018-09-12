HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence supplies scramble: Video shows chaotic scene at NC Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

It got chaotic at a North Carolina Walmart as residents scrambled to stock up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence. (Jenetha Diamondz Satterfield via Storyful)

DURHAM, NC --
Things got chaotic on Tuesday at a North Carolina Walmart as residents scrambled to get water and other supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Witness Jenetha Diamondz Satterfield recorded the scene in Durham as people pushed, shoved and tugged in efforts to get their cases of bottled water and other supplies while Walmart workers and security tried to keep order.

Despite the rush for supplies, Satterfield said no fights broke out in the store while she was there.

Click here for more about Hurricane Florence.
Related Topics:
severe weatheru.s. & worldhurricane florencedrinking waterhurricane
HURRICANE FLORENCE
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Tarzana standoff ends as LAPD enters building, finds no suspects
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
Lawsuit filed in LA against Bird, Lime over injuries pedestrians sustain
Flu fighting can be helped with natural supplements, sleep
OC city council candidate accused of removing campaign signs
Tips on how to run a good office lottery pool
Show More
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Pink's Hot Dogs turns Dodger Blue for World Series
Uber driver shot in Willowbrook area; suspects sought
Boy, 8, welcomed back to Pacoima school after hit-and-run
Today is last day to register to vote in California
More News