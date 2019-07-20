Husband suspects foul play after wife goes missing while hiking in Mojave Desert

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- The husband of a woman who vanished while hiking in the Mojave Desert a week ago says he has suspicions about what happened to her, while authorities say they don't suspect foul play.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies say 69-year-old Barbara Thomas was hiking with her husband July 12 when the two got separated.

They were about 20 miles north of Interstate 40, east of Kelbaker Road.

Her husband, Robert Thomas, said they were almost back to their camper when he stopped to take a picture, letting Barbara walk ahead. Thomas said he lost sight of her after she rounded a corner.

"My feeling is she was picked up because she had to cross a highway. She was wearing a bikini and she had a beer in her hand," said Thomas.

She was also wearing a red baseball cap and tan hiking boots.

Barbara didn't have any water or a cell phone. Temperatures in the area climbed above 100 degrees that day.

"Whoever has her, please, release her. No questions asked."

Anyone with information is urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200 or Sheriff's Dispatch at 760-956-5001.
