Costa Mesa considering hosting Raiders for 2024 summer training camp

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Raiders may be coming back to California.

The city of Costa Mesa is in discussions with the Las Vegas Raiders to host their 2024 Summer Training Camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. The City Council will discuss a one-year agreement at Tuesday's meeting.

"Costa Mesa is proud to be one of only two cities in the country to host an NFL team's summer training camp in a publicly owned facility," City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said. "Jack Hammett is a treasure and we are excited to potentially have a new NFL team training here."

"I'm pleased to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders and their loyal fans, 'Raider Nation' to the great city of Costa Mesa for training camp this summer," said Mayor John Stephens. "The Raiders and Costa Mesa share a commitment to excellence, and our partnership will greatly benefit the community. Many thanks to Newport-Mesa School District, especially Costa Mesa High School, for collaborating with us in this endeavor. To quote Al Davis, 'Just win, baby!'"

The Raiders would pay the city $165,000 in rent as part of the proposed agreement along with other community contributions that include:

$600,000 in improvements to the fields at the complex

Team Junior Training Camp for kids ages 6 to 12

100 tickets for local students to attend an NFL game in Southern California

Donation of outdoor weight training equipment to Costa Mesa High School

A New Mobile Recreation Van for programs in underserved areas

A $10,000 donation to a local youth sports team

The NFL team has also committed to hosting public practices that will provide fans an opportunity to watch their favorite players up close.

The Raiders will use the Jack Hammett Sports Complex starting in mid-July, according to the City, and will work with city officials to ensure there are minimal disruptions to the community and neighborhoods around the facility.