Lowrider Cinco de Mayo event forced to Pasadena after LAPD shuts it down citing lack of permits

Lowriders were set to hold their annual Cinco de Mayo celebrations near Dodger Stadium on Sunday, but police said they didn't have permits and would cause more traffic for the game.

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lowriders ended up in Pasadena Sunday after they said their annual Cinco de Mayo event got shut down by law enforcement in Elysian Park.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they didn't have the permits and would cause more traffic for the Dodgers game. This came even after it was agreed by both sides to hold the event.

An email from the LAPD Northeast Division Community Police Advisory Board showed that the event was agreed upon from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"When we get to Elysian Park this morning, that was not the case. So they didn't honor what was agreed upon," said Cesar Monreal, of the High Class Car Club.

"We wanted to show our grandchildren the culture being that it's Cinco de Mayo, you know, showing them that you can turn around and have nice things like lowriders bikes trucks, and just cruise and have a good time," said eventgoer Monica Ramos.

Temporary "No Parking" signs lined the park, forcing the lowriders to shift gears to the Rose Bowl.

"It's kind of disappointing because it's something that we do. We don't we don't come out here to cause problems or anything. It's just for anybody show off their rides and have a good time," Ramos said.

"I literally live this, I breathe this...it's just something that we do that it's more, a lot of people call it a hobby, but more it's a passion," said car enthusiast Adrian Lopez.

"It's like a lifestyle, a culture. It's family-oriented even though sometimes, you know, we get discriminated against," said Monreal.

A new California law went into effect at the beginning of the year that prohibits cities and counties from adoption laws that ban cruising on city streets.

According to LAPD, these lowriders didn't have permits and those streets needed to stay clear due to traffic for the Dodgers game.

"When you have two major events converge, we have anarchy. So we're trying to prevent that and make sure that the residents in the community and the businesses in the community can function properly," said LAPD Senior Lead Officer Gina Paialii.

The advocacy group Friends of Elysian Park said that they want to hold a meeting with the city, LAPD and the president of these classic car clubs so that this doesen't happen again next year, and they can learn how to apply for permits.