#Hwy1 at Mud Creek south of #BigSur is OPEN for business as of 9:45am! Safe travels, everyone. pic.twitter.com/hxX3AgQ1Dp — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) July 18, 2018

A scenic stretch of Highway 1 that closed after a massive landslide in Big Sur more than a year ago has finally reopened.The landslide hit in May 2017, moving millions of tons of earth and displacing an estimated 75 acres of land.Traffic starting flowing again through the area Wednesday morning, two days earlier than expected."Safe travels, everyone," Caltrans tweeted along with a photo of the new road.The slide was so big it created 15 acres of new coastline. Caltrans spent about $54 million to rebuild the road.