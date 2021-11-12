IATSE's film, TV workers believe vote to ratify contract will be close

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11141112" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A tentative deal reached between a TV and film production union and producers may have prevented an industry-wide shutdown, but many union members are now saying they will not ratify the deal.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) member Chela Fiorini says she'll vote no on her union's contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.Fiorini is upset the new contract doesn't prevent 16- to 17-hour work days with short turnarounds."Sleep is essential for long-term brain health. All the studies say so...If you have less than five hours of sleep, you're drunk on the road," said Fiorini.Fiorini credits the pandemic with allowing herself and other union members to realize they deserve better."It gave us an opportunity to not be working all the time and spend time with our loved ones and reconsider what life is about," said Fiorini.And there's a growing number of members like Fiorini who say they'll vote no. Some took to Hollywood Boulevard Thursday to explain why."I'm hoping that the no voice is heard because what's happening right now is our leaders and our BA's are propagandizing the yes vote and"The no vote actually is silence right now. We don't have a way of reaching out to every single member to hear our grievances, so we put on these inter-local townhalls that have had thousands of people from members all across the nation in different locals and when you hear their stories, it's eye opening, it's tear jerking. And I don't believe anyone that's listened to these recordings could actually in good conscience vote yes on this contract because a grievance on one of us is a grievance on all," said Cory Boldroff, a grip with Local 80 and a member of IATSE.IATSE represents more than 60,000 workers such as production coordinators, grips and technicians. Members were seeking pay increases for its lowest paid members, new protections for meal breaks and rest periods.Ballots went out electronically Friday morning are are do back before 9 p.m. on Sunday with the results on whether the contract will be ratified to be released Monday.