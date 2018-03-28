A family spoke out and held a vigil on the one year anniversary of a woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Moreno Valley.Three-year-old Jalyn jumped on a trampoline in her grandmother's backyard. Her mother, Tatiana Flores, was killed a year ago while she was out jogging.Authorities believe a car hit the 20-year-old, and that driver remains on the loose.Rebecca Griffin said since then, she's heard different versions of what might have happened to Flores. Now she's turning to the public for help."It's a busy street. We've been there several nights at that time. There's always traffic so we don't understand why no one would have seen something," she said.Flores was a mother of two little girls. She was found on Ironwood Avenue near Zantar Lane around 10 p.m. on a Tuesday. Authorities described the vehicle as a black sedan that had front-end damage."Whoever did this to my child is still living their life, walking around free. I've got to be without her and so do her two children," Griffin said.Griffin said her children and granddaughters have given her strength."When I miss her I grab my granddaughters and hold them just knowing that they're her," she said.Jalyn, who is Flores' oldest, remembered her mother and the things they would do together, such as her mother making her waffles. She points to her heart when asked where her mother is now.A sign with a $1,000 reward is still up. Griffin is certain someone saw what happened and can help bring her family closure."It's not fair. It's not fair that a person just can't call anonymously and just be like, 'We know something.' All it takes is a couple of seconds to pick up a phone. I know there has to be someone out there," Griffin said.