Rideshare driver killed by passengers outside of 7-Eleven near Imperial Highway in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A rideshare driver was killed by his passengers outside of a 7-Eleven just off of Imperial Highway in Lynwood.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the 2800 block of Imperial Highway.

The victim is described as a man in his 30s, and the suspects are described as two adult males.

The incident occurred during the ride when the victim parked in the parking lot outside the 7-Eleven. A physical altercation occurred between the driver and his passengers before one of the suspects used an unknown firearm to shoot the victim.

The victim was shot in the upper torso and was found by deputies at the crime scene. The Lynwood resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled in the rideshare vehicle, which was found abandoned a short distance away

The two male suspects remain outstanding.

It does not appear that the investigation will close the highway at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.